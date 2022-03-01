Colorectal cancer and other preventable cancers are on the rise in Barbados.

According to data from the Barbados National Registry (BNR), cancer of the colon and rectum, often grouped as colorectal cancer, is the third leading type of cancer globally and continues to be the case in Barbados as well. Additionally, it is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

The number of cases diagnosed locally rose from 124 in 2008 to 163 in 2015, the BNR disclosed in its report. Furthermore, there were 66 deaths from this type of cancer in 2008 and 98 deaths recorded in 2015.

The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) suggests that inactivity; lack of dietary fibre and whole grains; reduced calcium; insufficient fruit and dairy intake; increased consumption of red and processed meat, in addition to being overweight and consuming alcohol, increases the risk of colorectal cancer.