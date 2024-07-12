Following a press conference where President Joe Biden asserted his fitness for the US presidency, criticism from within his Democratic Party persists.

Three Democratic figures have joined others in urging Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

Concerns escalated after a recent debate with Donald Trump where Biden appeared uncertain.

Despite a steadier performance at the press conference, Biden made errors such as mistakenly referring to his Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump” and initially introducing Ukraine’s leader Volodomyr Zelenksy as “President Putin.”

The uncertainty surrounding Biden’s candidacy continues, with potential for more defections and withdrawal of support from donors like George Clooney, who question his competence for another term.