US President Joe Biden has affirmed his acceptance of a jury’s decision regarding his son’s guilt in a case involving gun-related offenses, following a week-long trial that exposed challenges within the family.

Hunter Biden, aged 54, was found guilty by a 12-person jury for falsifying information about his drug use while purchasing a handgun in 2018. The verdict, marking the first criminal prosecution of a sitting president’s child, potentially subjects him to incarceration.

The conviction on all three felony counts coincides with President Biden’s reelection campaign efforts for November, occurring less than two weeks after his opponent in the previous election, Donald Trump, faced his own legal troubles in New York.

Although President Biden did not attend the trial in Delaware, prominent family members, including First Lady Jill Biden, regularly attended. Hunter Biden’s wife, sister, and uncle were also present at times to offer their support throughout the proceedings.

President Biden has previously stated his refusal to pardon his son, whose trial shed light on sensitive details as prosecutors aimed to demonstrate his drug usage during the time of firearm acquisition.