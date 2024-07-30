Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez, 26, revealed she competed in the Paris Olympics on Monday while seven months pregnant.

Hafez, who was participating in her third Olympics, won her first match in the women’s individual sabre but was eliminated in the last 16.

Hafez, from Cairo, shared her experience on Instagram, expressing pride in balancing her sports career with pregnancy.

She defeated Elizabeth Tartakovsky of the U.S. before losing to South Korea’s Jeon Hayoung.

She acknowledged the physical and emotional challenges of pregnancy and thanked her husband, Ibrahim Ihab, and family for their support during this demanding period.