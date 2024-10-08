The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) is facing a system failure following the loss of a station service transformer at one of its main power plants.

According to VINLEC, this crucial piece of equipment is essential for the operation of the power station, and its failure has led to widespread power disruptions across mainland St. Vincent.

VINLEC has assured customers that dedicated teams are actively working to replace the damaged transformer and restore power as swiftly as possible.

Customers are encouraged to remain patient as VINLEC continues to address the issue, promising to provide further updates as more information becomes available.