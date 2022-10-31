Government is discussing, at the level of Cabinet, to have duty-free concessions given to mini-bus operators who provide service specifically between the hours of 6pm-6am.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Dr. Gonsalves said this move is becoming even more urgent as Government finalizes a system for the transportation of Nurses on a long-term basis.

The Prime Minister added with economic activity expected to increase with the coming on stream of more hotels and entertainment spots, more workers in the hospitality industry would require such a service; therefore, a reliable public transportation system is critical in buttressing this economic activity.

“In fact, we have agreed in principle, it’s a question now of implementing it…to provide 100 per cent duty free concession to minibus operators …who operate routes after 6 ‘0 clock in the evening until 7’ 0 clock in the morning,” Dr. Gonsalves concluded.

He also made mention of the fact that hoteliers here in SVG have had issues keeping staff due difficulties related to transportation during later hours.

Also speaking in relation to the current situation regarding the transportation of Nurses who work late shifts, Dr. Gonsalves said a system is being implemented on a short-term basis, where the transportation from within the Ministry of Health will be utilized.