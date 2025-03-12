Andrew Porter has dismissed claims that he was involved in foul play that led to Antoine Dupont’s serious knee injury in France’s Six Nations win in Dublin on Saturday.

France coach Fabien Galthie, described the actions of Tadhg Beirne and Porter in the incident which led to Dupont’s season-ending injury as “reprehensible” although they both avoided any sanction during the game.

Galthie reported the Ireland duo to the match’s citing commissioner but no action has been taken against them.

Porter insisted that he hadn’t committed any foul play, adding that he had sent a well-wishing message on Instagram to the France captain.