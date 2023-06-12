Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says Aecon has assured the government that the New Kingstown Port is on target for completion by mid-2025.

Gonsalves said laws would have to come to Parliament sometime later this year or next year, where they would separate the management of the port from the regulation of the port.

Gonsalves said while over 1 million cubic yards of sand have been deposited in Kingstown at the port area, the dredge is expected to return.

Aecon Group Inc was awarded a US$170 million contract by the Government for the design and build of the Kingstown Port Modernisation Project Works, Lot 1: Primary Cargo Port, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The primary scope of work includes designing and building a cargo port and relocating a sewer outfall line, as well as road upgrades and strengthening within the port catchment area in Kingstown.