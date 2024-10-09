An internationally acclaimed travel influencer will be visiting St Vincent and the Grenadines, as part of an initiative by the SVG Tourism Authority to promote the multi-island state as a premier tourism destination.

Nicolas Nuvan, a New York based travel content creator, is expected to arrive on the island today, October 9th, 2024.

The Tourism Authority says that he will ‘embark on an immersive journey through the natural beauty and cultural richness of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,’ exploring SVG’s various heritage sites, hidden waterfalls and beaches.

He will also sample local food and interact with members of the Garifuna community.

The SVGTA says Nuvan’s content ‘will provide international exposure to the country’s commitment to sustainable tourism and community-based experiences.’