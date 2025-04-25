A tattoo and piercing artist known in Antigua as ‘Mongoose,’ has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to illegal firearm and ammunition possession.

Oszie Kelvin Russell, 40, a resident of Lightfoot, appeared in court on Wednesday where he admitted to three firearm-related offenses.

Following his guilty plea, he remained in custody until his sentencing hearing.

According to authorities, a search warrant was executed at Russell’s residence early Tuesday morning, by members of the Criminal Investigation Department Task Force.

During their search at approximately 6:55 am, officers discovered a Glock 80 pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition and a firearm suppressor.

The court imposed a sentence of 3 years and 6 months for firearm possession, with additional one-year sentences for both ammunition possession and suppressor possession.

All sentences will run concurrently, resulting in a total prison term of three and a half years.