Nicholas Pooran, one of the world’s leading T20 batters, has retired from international duty with West Indies at age 29.

The decision will allow him to concentrate on playing in lucrative franchise leagues.

He had already skipped the ongoing T20 series against England to rest, following his time playing for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Trinidadian also has a deal in Major League Cricket (MLC) this summer.

While Pooran is not the first player to retire from internationals in favor of franchise leagues, his decision is one of the most significant, given his age and profile.