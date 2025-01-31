On January 29, 2025, police arrested and charged Josh Walker, a 19-year-old pool/beach attendant of Union Estate, Bequia, with multiple traffic offences.
Investigations revealed the accused, while riding motorcycle PZ-920, committed the following offences:
• Rode the motorcycle in a manner dangerous to the public.
• Used the motorcycle without a valid policy of insurance in force for third-party risk.
• Rode the motorcycle without being the holder of a driving permit.
•And failed to wear a securely fastened protective helmet while riding.
The offences were committed in Port Elizabeth, Bequia, on January 26, 2025.
Walker was granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety.
He is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on February 5, 2025, to answer to the charges.