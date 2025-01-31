On January 29, 2025, police arrested and charged Josh Walker, a 19-year-old pool/beach attendant of Union Estate, Bequia, with multiple traffic offences.

Investigations revealed the accused, while riding motorcycle PZ-920, committed the following offences:

• Rode the motorcycle in a manner dangerous to the public.

• Used the motorcycle without a valid policy of insurance in force for third-party risk.

• Rode the motorcycle without being the holder of a driving permit.

•And failed to wear a securely fastened protective helmet while riding.

The offences were committed in Port Elizabeth, Bequia, on January 26, 2025.

Walker was granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety.

He is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on February 5, 2025, to answer to the charges.