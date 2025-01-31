On January 29, 2025, police arrested and charged Josh Walker, a 19-year-old pool/beach attendant of Union Estate, Bequia, with multiple traffic offences.

Investigations revealed the accused, while riding motorcycle PZ-920, committed the following offences:

• Rode the motorcycle in a manner dangerous to the public.

• Used the motorcycle without a valid policy of insurance in force for third-party risk.

• Rode the motorcycle without being the holder of a driving permit.

•And failed to wear a securely fastened protective helmet while riding.

The offences were committed in Port Elizabeth, Bequia, on January 26, 2025.

Walker was granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety.

He is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on February 5, 2025, to answer to the charges.

Taiwan National Day Celebration

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here