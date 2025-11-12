The ruling Unity Labour Party maintains a slim lead over the opposition New Democratic Party ahead of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ November 27 general election, according to a new survey by Canadian firm Dunn Pierre Barnett & Company.

The DPBA poll, which surveyed over 2,400 Vincentians across all constituencies, projects the ULP could secure eight seats, with the NDP likely to win seven. Women, rural residents, and older voters continue to back the ULP, while the NDP draws support from younger, urban voters concerned about jobs and the cost of living.

DPBA says even small shifts in public sentiment could swing key constituencies, with the ULP holding a 64% chance of remaining in power and the NDP at 33%. Analysts describe the race as one of the most competitive in the nation’s recent history.