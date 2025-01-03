Emmalin Pierre, Political Leader of the opposition New National Party (NNP), is calling on the Grenadian government to enhance its response to those affected by Hurricane Beryl, which struck on July 1, 2024, as well as those impacted by recent heavy rains, flooding, and fires.

In a New Year’s message released on January 1, 2025, Pierre emphasized the need for urgent support for farmers, fishers, and businesses on the mainland.

She highlighted the importance of unity for the country’s success, urging mutual respect and collaboration for Grenada’s future. Pierre reiterated the NNP’s commitment to protecting citizens’ constitutional rights, denouncing victimization, and promoting freedoms such as speech and association. She also reminded the public of the national motto, calling for it to guide the nation forward.

Pierre emphasized that Grenadians can turn challenges into opportunities and encouraged collective action to build a resilient future for the country, united by shared dreams and determination.