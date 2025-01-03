The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is urging members of the public to exercise caution when engaging with service providers, particularly those whose legitimacy may be questionable.

Police say dishonest individuals are continuing to exploit vulnerable persons by pretending to offer goods or services.

As a result, the public is encouraged to remain alert and to verify the legitimacy of businesses before utilizing their services, especially in suspicious situations.

Police encourage anyone who thinks they may have already been a victim of fraud, to report the matter immediately to the police.