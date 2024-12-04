Police has arrested and charged Daislyian Davis, a 36-year-old businessman of Evesham, with obtaining $52,400.00 EC by deception from a 31-year-old cricketer, between July 1 and July 31, 2024.

Davis appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on December 2, 2024, pleaded not guilty, and was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 EC with one surety.

The trial is set for January 27, 2025, and he is subject to stop notices at all ports of entry and must surrender all travel documents.

The RSVGPF urges the public to avoid falling victim to such scams by verifying the legitimacy of the business, conducting thorough fact-checks and consult authorities.

The RSVGPF reminds citizens, residents, and visitors to exercise caution, particularly during the Christmas season when scams are more prevalent.