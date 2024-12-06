The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is urging vigilance following a rise in tool thefts from workshops, construction sites, and vehicles.

These thefts are disrupting livelihoods and essential services.

To prevent further incidents, police recommend securing tools, installing CCTV, reporting suspicious activity, and marking equipment for easy identification.

Stronger community ties and prompt reporting of thefts are also encouraged.

Authorities assure the public that targeted measures are in place to address the issue and hold offenders accountable.

Residents are urged to stay alert and report any unusual activity immediately.