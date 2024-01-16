Police here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are calling for those with prescriptions for medicinal cannabis to use the drug responsibly.

Sergeant of Police Irakie Huggins during an appearance on WE FM’s Cop Chat program made this appeal, making mention of places such as schools, where the medicinal cannabis cannot be used, as well as noting that one must not be under the influence of the drug when operating any motor vehicle.

“You cannot engage in the use of medicinal cannabis on any public transport, on the premises of any pre-school, primary school, secondary school or tertiary institution; or in a private residence that is used at any time to provide licensed childcare or other similar social service care at that residence; in any motor vehicle” he said.

Sgt Huggins spoke to providing samples of medicinal marijuana at events such as trade shows.

“You cannot consume, sell, or offer for free distribution medicinal cannabis, or any samples thereof at any convention, trade show at a public or private event,” he said.

He also made it clear that a person under the influence of the drug should not be in operation of any vehicle whether it be on water, on land or in the skies.

“Operate, navigate or be in any actual physical control of any motor vehicle—aircraft or boat whilst under the influence of medicinal cannabis,” he said.

Sergeant of police Huggins emphasized that being licensed to use marijuana for medicinal purposes does not give persons free reign to use the drug wherever and whenever they choose, and that there are laws in place that must be adhered to.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in December of 2018 successfully passed the Medicinal Cannabis Bill. The passing of the bill paved the way for the local medicinal cannabis industry to take shape.