With many persons around this time of the year attending Christmas dinners and other events hosted by various businesses here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the traffic department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is urging persons to have a designated drivers.

During WE FM’s traffic talk segment earlier today, Corporal 870 Woods made this appeal to the public, noting that with persons usually ingesting alcohol at these work events it would be to the benefit of all road users if they have designated drivers.

“My tip for today, as you know–as the season progresses, business places will be having their annual dinner and I just want to urge persons who know that they’re going to be driving to these dinners to have a designated driver in case they consume alcohol. We want to make this Christmas season as safe as possible. Remember road safety is everyone’s responsibility so I just want you to be safe as we enter into the Christmas season.” He said.

Corporal Woods, during the segment, also made an appeal to those living in homes with multiple vehicles to consider carpooling when venturing into capital city Kingstown to do their holiday shopping.