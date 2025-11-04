As St. Vincent and the Grenadines moves closer to General Elections, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing for peace, tolerance, and respect among citizens.

The RSVGPF is urging the public to remain calm and thoughtful in sharing opinions and handling disagreements, reminding that every Vincentian has a role in safeguarding democracy through responsible actions.

Police have received reports of campaign materials being damaged in some areas, warning that such behaviour may amount to an offence under the Criminal Code. The Force also noted rising political tensions and says all reports of threats, intimidation, or violence will be investigated and prosecuted.

Political parties are being encouraged to promote calm among supporters and to respect differing views. The RSVGPF says it remains impartial and committed to maintaining order and safety throughout the election period, calling for national unity and maturity as Election Day approaches.