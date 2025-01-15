The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will implement several initiatives aimed at enhancing public safety and further reducing crime.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Trevor “Buju” Bailey, among these initiatives are the expansion of surveillance capabilities and the installation of camera systems in areas outside of Kingstown to aid in investigations.

Speaking on Radio recently, ACP Bailey confirmed that the RSVGPF will be increasing its visible police presence across the country, ensuring that criminal activity is met with swift action.

Other strategies for 2025 include the expansion of neighbourhood watch programs, with police officers assigned to these groups, as well as the push for the establishment of a forensic lab to enhance investigative capabilities.

ACP Bailey also emphasized the need for a stronger police presence in schools, with more regular visits beyond just responding to specific incidents as the police are hoping to be proactive in their approach, not just reactive.