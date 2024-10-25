A joint operation between Police and Customs officials at Antigua and Barbuda’s VC Bird International Airport resulted in the seizure of over half a million dollars worth of cannabis, authorities reported.
The operation, conducted on October 22, uncovered six cardboard boxes containing 116 vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis at the airport’s cargo shed.
Officials confirmed that the seized controlled substance weighs 140.4 pounds and carries an estimated street value of $626,400 EC.
The cannabis has been transported to police headquarters, where investigators are conducting further inquiries into the case.
No arrests have been reported as the investigation continues.
