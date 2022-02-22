The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues on its quest to keep St. Vincent and the Grenadines safe from illicit substances, illegal guns and ammunitions.

This quest lead the Rapid Response Unit of the police force to conduct a series of raids in Kingstown which yielded the seizure of a quantity of marijuana, one (1) .38 revolver and fourteen (14) rounds of .38 ammunition.

According to an official release from the Public Relations and Complaints Department of the RSVGPF the illegal items were discovered in abandoned houses in Paul’s Avenue. No arrests were made. Investigations into this matter are continuing

The RSVGPF in their release called on citizens who have illegal firearms in their possession to hand them over to the police; warning that failure to do so will result in prosecution.