The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 66 year old Farmer of Cedars Randolph Carlos James.

Investigations revealed that on 19th January 2023, James’ body was discovered with injuries to the head.

A postmortem examination of the deceased revealed that he died as a result of blunt-force trauma.

James’s death marks the third homicide for the year 2023.

Police are asking persons with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816, or any police officer or police station you are comfortable with.

The RSVGPF has given the assurance that any information received will be treated confidentially.