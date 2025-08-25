The Regional Security System in collaboration with the Financial Intelligence Unit of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines successfully conducted a specialized training program in Financial Investigations and Asset Recovery to police recruits.

The training spanned from August 18th to 22nd, 2025.

It involved presentations from experts and practitioners in the area of Financial Investigations and Asset Recovery.

The training, held at the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Police Force Training School Academy at Belair, focused on introducing recruit officers to financial investigations and asset recovery.

The training also exposed the recruits to essential topics such as digital evidence handling, open source investigations and case management.

This initiative is part of an ongoing commitment of the Regional Security System through the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) to incorporate financial investigations into all aspects of crime fighting.

It marks an ongoing partnership between the ARU and the Financial Intelligence Units across the RSS sub-region to promote knowledge sharing and capacity building aimed at introducing an alternative approach to crime fighting.