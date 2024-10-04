The following is an official update from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force:

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) provides an update on the investigation into the death of 29-year-old Stanron Stapleton, a labourer from Rose Hall, who was fatally shot in Petit Bordel on September 27, 2024.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on Friday, September 27, 2024, police responded to a report of a shooting in Petit Bordel. Mr. Stapleton was approached by an unknown assailant while on the block.

The assailant opened fire, causing Mr. Stapleton to flee into a nearby compound, where he was shot multiple times. The District Medical Officer was summoned and later pronounced him dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on October 3, 2024, and determined that the cause of death was exsanguination due to or as a consequence of multiple gunshot injuries.

The RSVGPF is actively investigating this incident and urges anyone with information that may assist in identifying the assailant to come forward.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Contact Information: Police Emergency: 999/911 Police Control: (784) 457-1211 Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810 The RSVGPF extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Stapleton during this difficult time.

