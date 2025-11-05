The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is investigating a deadly house fire in Mahaut, Campden Park.

The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. on Monday night, destroying a flat concrete home.

Firefighters later discovered the body of 72-year-old Kelvin Murray inside the building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

Police say investigations are continuing into the cause of the fire and extend condolences to Murray’s family and friends.