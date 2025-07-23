The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating two separate shootings on Tuesday—one of which has claimed the life of a well-known businesswoman.

Campden Park Murder

62-year-old Renella Bowens, also known as “Ada,” was shot outside her business place around 7:22 p.m. while sitting with a friend. Two masked gunmen reportedly opened fire before fleeing the scene. She later died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Police describe the killing as a “brutal and senseless act” and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Shooting in Arnos Vale

Around 8:10 p.m. the same night, Shakim Akin Thomas, a 29-year-old man from Grenada, was shot in the hand and thighs while walking near Pole Yard in Arnos Vale. He managed to escape to the St. James Medical School, where police officers assisted him.

Authorities have confirmed Thomas is wanted in Grenada and has been the subject of a regional wanted notice since May 2023.

Despite this, police say the shooting is being taken seriously and investigations are ongoing.

The RSVGPF is asking the public to report anything they saw or heard related to either incident. Contact CID or MCU at 456-1810, Police Control at 457-1211, visit any station, or speak with a trusted officer. All tips will be kept confidential.