Persons across St. Vincent and the Grenadines can expect to see an increase in the presence of police in their various communities.

This is according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Christopher Benjamin, who made the statement during a press conference held by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) on Monday November 6th.

He warned that people in SVG may be inconvenienced by some of the initiatives that the police force will take, in an effort to combat crime.

“We’ll be seeing a high police presence, we’ll be visible throughout our communities, and also we will be present, but not so present, so we’ll be there and you won’t know that we are there,” he said.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday November 5th recorded its 47th homicide of the year 2023, five higher than the nation’s record count of 42 which was set last year.

SVG’s 47th homicide victim of 2023, Tambu Patrick, died in a hail of bullets in his hometown of Layou.