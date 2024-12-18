Four Bahamian police officers have been arraigned in the Supreme Court in connection with two fatal police-involved shootings, including Corporal Dennis Sturrup.

Sturrup was charged with manslaughter, in the May 23, 2017 shooting death of 15-year-old Gino Finley, a then 10th-grade student at the RM Bailey Senior High School.

Finely, who was unarmed, was shot in the head at a shopping Plaza on Prince Charles Drive, when police responded to an armed robbery in the plaza. He was suspected of being involved in the hold-up.

The officer pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson last Friday and trial was set for May 26 to 30, 2025.

Sturrup was charged following coroner’s inquests where juries ruled the death was the result of homicide by manslaughter.