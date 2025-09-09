A 22-year-old police officer has been arrested and charged with multiple serious offences, including attempted murder.

According to reports, on September 6, 2025, Kyle Nimblet of Byrea allegedly damaged an aluminum and glass window valued at EC$400, belonging to a 50-year-old baker of Villa. Investigators say Nimblet unlawfully entered the complainant’s property as a trespasser and was armed at the time with a knife and a pair of scissors.

He is also accused of attempting to murder a 20-year-old sales representative by stabbing her multiple times with the weapons. The incident occurred in Villa.

Nimblet appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on September 9, where he was remanded in custody. The case has been adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for September 16, 2025.

Police say investigations are continuing and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. Persons may contact Police Emergency at 999 or 911, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810, or the Calliaqua Police Station at (784) 458-4200.