Police on March 13th, 2025, arrested and charged Esmond Dick, a police officer of Cedars, with Allowing Uninsured Vehicle to be used.

Investigation revealed that the Police Officer, knowing that the vehicle was uninsured, allowed it be used without there being a policy of insurance in respect of third-party risk.

The offence was committed in Argyle.

Dick is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on March 19th, 2025, to answer to the charge.