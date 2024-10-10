The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has arrested and charged Iran Stapleton, a 27-year-old labourer of Redemption Sharpes, with the murder of Othnell Lavia, a 37-year-old farmer from Petit Bordel.

On Sunday, September 29, 2024, Lavia was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination determined that Lavia’s death was caused by exsanguination or severe blood loss, due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Iran Stapleton appeared before the Serious Offences Court on October 9, 2024. Given the indictable nature of the charge, he was not required to enter a plea.

The matter has been adjourned to October 15, 2024, and Stapleton has been remanded into custody.

The RSVGPF is urging anyone with additional information that may assist in this and other investigations to come forward.