The Traffic Department in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has opened an investigation into a motor vehicle accident along the Arnos Vale Public Road that resulted in the death of 31 year old Suraj Bullock, of Peruvian Vale.

According to reports, on Wednesday at about 1:00 p.m., motor vehicle TM 984, a White Nissan Truck owned and driven by Bullock was traveling along Cassion Hill Public Road towards the Roundabout in Arnos Vale. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ran into motor vehicle RK 114, a Green Suzuki Jeep, which was parked on the compound of Adams Brothers Building in Arnos Vale.

Bacchus was trapped in his vehicle for a period but was extracted. He was later transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

On Thursday, a post-mortem examination was conducted on the body. The results revealed that the deceased died from multiple traumas. Bacchus’ death marks the sixth (6th) road fatality for 2022.