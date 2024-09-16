The Major Crime Unit within the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in Paul’s Avenue on Friday September 13th, 2024 at about 1:45 p.m.

The deceased has been identified as Jawanza “Sanga” Fraser, 45 years old of Paul’s Avenue. Preliminary investigations indicate that while Mr. Fraser was sitting on a stool in front of a shop in Paul’s Avenue, an assailant wearing a cap and a Rasta wig on his head walked up to him, pulled a gun from a bag and shot him multiple times about his body, then ran away from the scene.

According to an official release from the RSVGPF, Fraser was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. At 2:25 p.m. later that day, a medical practitioner pronounced Fraser deceased at the Accident and Emergency Department of the MCMH.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and they are diligently working to gather all relevant facts and to identify the perpetrator(s) responsible for this tragic incident.