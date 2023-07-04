An investigation has been launched into the circumstances resulting in the death of 42 year old Osborne Jerry Haywood, a laborer of the community Greiggs.

Preliminary investigations revealed that at about 10:10pm on Saturday July 1st, 2023 in Greiggs, the police at the Biabou Police Station received a report from a caller by telephone stating that gunshots were being fired in the vicinity of the Greiggs Hardcourt and an unknown man was on the ground.

Acting on the information received, Divisional Commander, and Superintendent of Police, Mr. Trevor Bailey headed a party of police officers to Greiggs to visit the scene and conduct investigations.

On arrival, the deceased was met lying motionless on the ground with what appeared to be an injury to the left side of his face. He was later identified as Osborne Jerry Haywood and was pronounced dead at the scene by a District Medical Officer who also visited the scene.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.