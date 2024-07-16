The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is actively investigating a tragic double homicide that occurred on July 13, 2024.

They were identified as Jomarl John, a 30-year-old vendor, and a 17-year-old student, both residents of Pole Yard. According to police, the incident unfolded at a local business establishment where John and a 63-year-old retiree were present. According to preliminary reports, an unidentified masked gunman entered the premises and indiscriminately opened fire, fatally injuring John and wounding the retiree, who was later treated and discharged from Kingstown Hospital.

Tragically, a short distance from the initial scene, the 17-year-old student was also shot and pronounced dead at the location.

The RSVGPF has assured the public of their commitment to a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death for both victims.

In a statement, the RSVGPF urged anyone with information that could aid in solving the case to come forward. They can contact Police Emergency at 999/911, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810.