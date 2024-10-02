The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched a homicide investigation following the discovery of the body of a 13-year-old boy.

The body, which was identified as Matthew Da Souza of Fair Hall, was found on the beach at Sion Hill Bay on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Police said that preliminary reports indicate that Da Souza’s body was discovered naked from the waist down, with apparent injuries to the head.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Police are actively pursuing all investigative leads.

One person is currently assisting police with inquiries and the RSVGPF urges anyone with information that may assist in this investigation to come forward.