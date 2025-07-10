Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred yesterday at the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union (KCCU) Headquarters on Granby Street, Upper Kingstown.

Preliminary investigations revealed that at approximately 12:35 p.m., 47 year-old Shernard Gloster of Keartons, Barrouallie, visited the KCCU office to conduct business.

During his visit, an altercation occurred between Gloster and an on-duty security guard, resulting in Gloster being fatally shot.

Police were alerted and responded promptly to the scene, and the Crime Scene Investigations Unit processed the area and recovered several items of evidential value.

Gloster was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical practitioner.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for today, to determine the exact cause of death.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force’s (RSVGPF) Major Crime Unit (MCU) is leading the investigation.

The security officer is in custody assisting with the investigation.

The authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.