Police in Antigua and Barbuda are raising alarm over a concerning rise in vehicle theft incidents, urging motorists to adopt more strict security measures.

Law enforcement officials report that investigations into recent theft cases have revealed a pattern where vehicles are frequently targeted when left unattended with engines running.

The authorities are advising motorists to implement basic preventative measures that can reduce the risk of theft.

They urge motorists to ensure that they switch off their engine and remove the keys from the ignition when leaving their vehicle.

Additional recommendations include ensuring all doors and windows are securely locked, avoid leaving valuables visible inside vehicles, and selecting well-lit parking areas with good visibility.