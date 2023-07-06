The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Omari “Black” Bramble.

According to a wanted notice issued by the police, Bramble is a person of interests in a report of murder that they are currently investigating.

41 year old Omari “Black” Bramble of Glen is described as slim built, with a brown eyes and narrow face, dark in complexion.

The police are asking anyone with information that may assist in the location of the subject to contact the criminal investigations department at 1 784 457 1211 ext 4836 or call 999/911 or any police station.

The RSVGPF have given the assurance that all information provided will be treated confidentially.