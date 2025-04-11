The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has issued a public advisory warning residents about reports of a male predator operating in the Mesopotamia/Marriaqua Valley area, targeting young girls through social media.

According to investigators, the suspect is using false promises of money, shoes, and clothing—claiming to be linked to a boutique in Kingstown, though he has no affiliation with the business.

The RSVGPF is urging anyone who has been approached or has information to report it immediately to the nearest police station, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), or by calling 911.

Police assure that all reports will be treated confidentially. Parents and young people are advised to stay alert and avoid falling for online scams.