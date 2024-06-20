The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a homicide following the discovery of a body in Paul Over.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Dwayne Jacobs, a resident of Paul Over, whose body was found in a river close to his home.

Reports initially reached the police on the night of Tuesday, June 18, 2024, indicating gunshots in the vicinity of Mr. Jacobs’ residence. Upon responding to the scene, officers did not locate Mr. Jacobs. The following morning, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, authorities returned to conduct a more thorough search, leading to the discovery of Mr. Jacobs’ lifeless body in the river.

The District Medical Officer was summoned and declared Mr. Jacobs deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Mr. Jacobs suffered multiple gunshot wounds and had a broken right foot. A postmortem examination will be carried out to establish the precise cause of death.