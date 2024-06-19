The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a homicide discovered yesterday, June 18, 2024, at the School for Special Needs in Fernside, Kingstown.

The victim, identified as Gary Glasgow of Rose Place, Kingstown, believed to be in his late 40s, was found deceased on the school premises. Mr. Glasgow, who served as the school’s watchman, was reportedly discovered lying on his back with what appeared to be a slashed throat.

The police are urging anyone who may have information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Police in their report said that the community’s cooperation is crucial in ensuring swift progress in this case.

The RSVGPF said it is dedicated to uncovering the details surrounding this tragic incident and bringing those responsible to justice.