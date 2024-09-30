Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding three homicides that occurred over the weekend in Petit Bordel and Calliaqua.

In the first incident, on Friday, September 27, 2024, about 10:42 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in Petit Bordel.

Preliminary investigations revealed that 29-year-old Stanron Stapleton, a labourer of Rose Hall, was approached by an unknown assailant while on the block.

The assailant opened fire, causing Stapleton to flee into a nearby compound, where he was shot multiple times.

The District Medical Officer was summoned and pronounced him dead at the scene.

In the second incident, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, about 2:00 a.m., police were alerted to another fatal shooting in Petit Bordel. 37-year-old Othnell Lavia, a farmer of Petit Bordel, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The District Medical Officer later pronounced him dead, and permission was granted for the removal of the body.

The third homicide occurred in Calliaqua on Monday, September 30, 2024. Police responded to a report of a stabbing involving two males. The victim, identified as 34-year-old Elijah Crease, a labourer of Prospect, was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The suspect is currently in custody assisting the police with their investigation.

The Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the scenes and collected several pieces of exhibits of evidential value. Post-mortem examinations are expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death in all three cases.

