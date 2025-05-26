The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police (RSVGPF) is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male, discovered in Vermont, on May 23rd, 2025.

The body of Denzil Harry, a 49-year-old farmer residing in Diamond and Vermont, was discovered at his home at 7:35 am on May 23rd, 2025.

Preliminary investigations revealed, that residents of the community reported hearing gunshots during the night.

Following these reports, a community member made checks and discovered the body.

The matter was reported to the Vermont Police who promptly responded and secured the scene.

The District Medical Officer visited the scene and officially pronounced Harry deceased.

Authorization was then given for removal of the body.

The Scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit (CSU) and evidence collected.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.