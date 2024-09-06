Police are investigating the death of 67-year-old Carlos Stay, a contractor from Soldier Hill, Fancy, who was found dead at his residence on September 5, 2024.

Reports suggest that Mr. Stay allegedly set a room in his house on fire using gasoline and locked himself inside.

A close relative discovered the scene and alerted authorities.

The District Medical Officer arrived and pronounced Mr. Stay deceased.

A post-mortem examination is expected to determine the exact cause of death.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force expressed condolences to the family and confirmed that investigations are ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.