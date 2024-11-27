The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening in the Silver Lake community.

According to local reports, 23-year-old Curtilia Charles succumbed to her injuries, while a second woman is believed to have been injured and is currently receiving treatment for her injuries at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities have not yet released further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting.