The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the waters off Rock Gutter, Owia, on the afternoon of Sunday, July 27.

Between 4:55pm and 5:10pm, police received multiple reports of gunshots heard at sea.

Officers were promptly dispatched to the area, where they encountered an adult male suffering from gunshot-related injuries.

He was assisted and transported for medical treatment.

Preliminary reports suggest that the injured man was one of three occupants aboard a vessel when they came under fire from another boat carrying multiple individuals.

Police have since learned that the two other occupants, identified as Withfield “Biggis” Williams of Owia (believed to be the vessel’s owner) and Dominique Alexander of Chateaubelair, are currently unaccounted for.

The RSVGPF is committed to transparency, therefore certain details must be withheld at this stage to protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure the safety of those involved. It is asking for the public’s patience and understanding as investigators work diligently to determine the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

We are appealing to anyone with information that may assist in this matter to come forward.

Further updates will be shared as new information becomes available.