Members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force are investigating the circumstances surrounding a road fatality that occurred over the weekend in Keartons.

The deceased has been identified as Keon Howe, 27, a resident of Chateaubelair.

On Saturday, Howe was involved in a motorcycle accident while travelling along the Keartons main road. He was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has extended its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.